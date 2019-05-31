New menu items added for ‘MMA Night’ at Isotopes Park

The Isotopes are getting ready to rumble for Friday night’s themed MMA Night at Isotopes Park.

Baseball fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite MMA outfit during the promotional night at the park. MMA fighters Christian Edwards, Brent Calhoun, Chris Brown, Gilbert Urbina Eli Ubina, Patrick Mix, Aaron Pico are expected at the event as well as Coach Greg Jackson.

Following the first pitch, an autograph session will be held on the concourse. Several new menu items will be added as part of the themed event.

The first item is the Black and Blue Burger which is a blackened beef patty with crumbled blue cheese. Another option are the Knockout Nachos which features chips, chile, cheese and jalapenos. For the adults is the Arm Bar punch with mango, cranberry and orange flavors.

The first 3,000 fans in the park will receive an Orbit “MMA” Bobblehead. The Isotopes will face off against the Reno Aces.

First pitch at the game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Click here for ticket information.