New lawsuit filed in Rio Arriba County tasing case

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of a special needs student tased by a New Mexico deputy, have filed a new lawsuit.

Then Rio Arriba County Deputy Jeremy Barnes was caught on video tasing the 15-year-old at Espanola High School back in May. Barnes was charged with child abuse and false imprisonment, along with two misdemeanor charges. This week, he also was fired from the county.

The mother of the student tased in the incident is suing the sheriff’s office, sheriff James Lujan, and Barnes. It’s the second lawsuit filed by the mother, but this one focuses on the actions of the sheriff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss