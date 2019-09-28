New lawsuit filed in Rio Arriba County tasing case

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of a special needs student tased by a New Mexico deputy, have filed a new lawsuit.

Then Rio Arriba County Deputy Jeremy Barnes was caught on video tasing the 15-year-old at Espanola High School back in May. Barnes was charged with child abuse and false imprisonment, along with two misdemeanor charges. This week, he also was fired from the county.

The mother of the student tased in the incident is suing the sheriff’s office, sheriff James Lujan, and Barnes. It’s the second lawsuit filed by the mother, but this one focuses on the actions of the sheriff.