Neighbors happy about all-way stop at 10th and Lead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents who live near a dangerous intersection in downtown Albuquerque are finally getting the help they have asked from the city for years.

Neighbors said the intersection of Lead and 10th is now a four-way stop.

They said it is already getting people to slow down and be more aware of traffic in the busy neighborhood.

Neighbors told News 13 that the signs went up in the past month or so in an area where crashes and speeding are all too common.

News 13 reported last October when a speeder blew through a neighbors fence at this intersection and scraped up a tree. The damage is still noticeable nearly a year later.

While neighbors said the four-way stop has slowed traffic, they said it might take drivers a while to get used to the change. “People that ride through this neighborhood are not used to the four-way stop sign so they tend to just glance and go,” Pamala Greathouse, who lives on 10th, said. “It has been great and slowed it down a little bit.”

Neighbors said people right now are yielding instead of completely stopping. This area is near Washington Middle School, with many pedestrians in the area. Neighbors said they fear for their safety walking and the safety of their vehicles when parked along the street.

The intersection previously only had stop signs along Lead.

News 13 reached out to City Councilor Isaac Benton about why the stop signs finally went up and how they were paid for. News 13 has not heard back yet.