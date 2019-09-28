Murder case to move forward despite missing evidence

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of a Santa Fe murder is moving forward despite the fact evidence is missing.

Christopher Garcia was arrested in 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Selena Valencia. But the case hit challenges when police say crime scene techs could not find pieces of evidence like a blood swab, fingernail clippings, and more for the D.A.’s office.

Garcia’s attorney filed a motion asking for charges to be dismissed, but Judge Mary Marlowe denied the motion Friday. Garcia’s trial is slated for next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss