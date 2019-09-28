Murder case to move forward despite missing evidence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of a Santa Fe murder is moving forward despite the fact evidence is missing.

Christopher Garcia was arrested in 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Selena Valencia. But the case hit challenges when police say crime scene techs could not find pieces of evidence like a blood swab, fingernail clippings, and more for the D.A.’s office.

Garcia’s attorney filed a motion asking for charges to be dismissed, but Judge Mary Marlowe denied the motion Friday. Garcia’s trial is slated for next month.