ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have racked off two straight wins thanks to the play of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. It will be another week with Rush under center as Dak continues to recover from his broken thumb, and Dallas is comfortable to roll with number ten against another division rival.

The Cowboys travel to rainy Washington for a matchup against the Commanders. The Washington offense struggled against the Eagles in week two, and the Cowboys pass rush has a favorable matchup on defense.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Van Tate to discuss Dallas’ week four matchup. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 11 a.m.