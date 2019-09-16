Mental state of armed robbery suspect questioned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of going on an armed robbery spree of Albuquerque businesses is having his mental state evaluated.

Jacquan Abe is facing federal charges after investigators say in early August, he terrorized employees at multiple stores near Eubank and I-40. He’s also accused of slashing a man’s face at an auto shop and trying to shoot him with his own gun.

At a hearing last month, prosecutors presented evidence to show the 22-year-old is a danger to the community, citing a violent history dating back to when he was a minor, as well as probation violations.

Now a federal judge has ordered a psychological assessment to see if Abe is competent to stand trial. He will remain behind bars during that time.