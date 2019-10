ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday evening, the family of Cayla Campos will be holding a memorial in Bianchetti Park.

Last week, 21-year-old Campos died playing Pokemon Go in Bianchetti Park near Tramway and Lomas. She and her boyfriend saw someone getting robbed. When they tried to leave, shots were fired.

Police are still investigating her murder. The memorial starts at 6 p.m.