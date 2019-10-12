Man who impersonated a police officer back in court for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who made headlines for pretending to be a cop and exposing himself to a group of kids recently landed behind bars again for drinking and driving, shortly after finishing probation.

Joseph Hannah told police he was sober, but the sobriety tests would suggest otherwise. It started last month when police say Hannah got into a single-car crash at Paseo del Norte and Golf Course. When police arrived, Hannah was already in the back of an ambulance.

Police asked him if he had anything to drink, he told the officer “no.” But the officer didn’t believe him and went ahead with a few tests. Police say Hannah performed poorly and even blew above the legal limit.

The arrest comes a month after Hannah finished his probation on a 2012 case. He was convicted of false imprisonment and impersonating an officer. Hannah is expected back in court for this incident later this month.