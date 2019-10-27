Man who allegedly shot late boxer’s son in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting the son of late boxer Johnny Tapia, has been arrested.

Last week, 19-year-old Johnny Tapia told police he was riding his motorcycle with friends near Montgomery and San Mateo when the passenger of a truck pointed a gun at him and fired.

Tapia was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. At last check, the family said he was recovering.

Investigators connected the shooting to 38-year-old Luis Armijo. A warrant was issued and he was arrested this week. Armijo is now behind bars facing charges including aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.