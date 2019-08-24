Man connected to Nambe boy’s death could soon face new charges

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man could be facing new charges in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Santa Fe County deputies say Jordan Nunez helped his father, Thomas Ferguson, bury Jeremiah Valencia’s body on the side of State Road 503 near Nambe. Investigators say Ferguson tortured the boy.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett says the state is presenting new charges to the grand jury. No word on what those charges are.

Nunez is already charged with child abuse, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy. He is scheduled to go on trial in November.