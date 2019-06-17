Man charged with murdering brother in Penasco

PENASCO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is charged with killing his younger brother, but claims it was a suicide.

Police say 32-year-old Dominic Arguello was drinking with 30-year-old Shane Arguello last month in Penasco. That’s when Dominic Arguello allegedly shot his brother, killing him.

However, Arguello claims his brother became suicidal that night and tried to knock the gun out of his hand before it went off. Investigators say the story doesn’t add up and charged him with second-degree murder.