Man accused of driving erratically pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who drove circles in the middle of a busy Albuquerque intersection, allegedly waving a BB gun, was back in court Friday.

Isaiah DeBaca is accused of hitting cars, driving the wrong way, and pointing a BB gun at people back in August. Officers thought it was a real gun and shot him. DeBaca survived.

DeBaca pled not guilty in this case, while he has not been in trouble with the law before, the DA claims his behavior shows he’s a danger to the public. Friday, the judge ordered him to be held for now.