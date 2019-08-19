Man accused of crashing into State Police HQ almost released over paperwork issue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A court ruling had the District Attorney scrambling to make sure a suspect didn’t get out of jail over a paperwork problem.

Gilberto Durades-Lahera was charged with felony property damage after he was accused of ramming a car into State Police Headquarters and then Metro Court on Saturday.

On Monday, Judge Brett Loveless ruled Durades-Lahera should be released. He said the criminal complaint did not show evidence a felony had been committed because there was no dollar amount listed for the damages.

Late Monday afternoon, the DA’s office signed off on a new arrest warrant and refiled the charges with a new complaint, so Durades-Lahera can be re-booked before he ever gets released.

Prosecutors are hoping to keep him locked up until trial.