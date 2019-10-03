Magazine praises Isotopes’ Tumbleweed Burger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting spicy cotton candy on a burger turned out to be a big win for the Isotopes.

Venues Now Magazine recognized the team’s Tumbleweed Burger as the best new menu item of the year. The burger features a green chile-infused bun, ghost pepper cheese and red chile cotton candy.

It was the idea or executive chef Ryan Curry with Spectra Food Services. The Isotopes expected to sell 750 to 1,000 of the Tumbleweed Burgers, but by the end of the season, they sold nearly 2,900 of them.