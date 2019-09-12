Los Lunas to receive new splash pad

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is getting its water recreation back.

The village is working to build a new splash pad at Daniel Fernandez Park. Officials say it will have three separate play areas. It will also be wheelchair accessible and free to the public.

The Parks and Rec Department says the project aims to replace the Los Lunas Schools Pool, which closed in January because of the growing repair costs. “Kids will be able to come in and enjoy it, get wet during the hot summer months, and just have a blast,” Jason Duran, Parks and Recreation Director for the Village of Los Lunas said.

Funding for the project will come from the village’s 2019 Capital Outlay Fund designated for park upgrades. Construction will begin in January, with an opening date slated for Spring 2020.