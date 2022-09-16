ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A veteran that served out of the surrounding area has celebrated a big birthday. Alfred Baye, a retired army man, has become a century old!

Baye is a retired Army Chief Foreign Officer, and he served for 30 years, including during World War II. During the war, he served as an Amphibious Engineer, the crews that landed early to clear beach obstacles. He would guide the forces ashore.

His career finished at what is now Kirtland Air Force Base and went on to receive the Legion of Merit, which is one of the highest military honors.

September 2 was his 100th birthday, and it was celebrated at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.