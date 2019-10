RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The Children’s Water Festival is educating kids on H2O.

Fourth-grade students from Rio Rancho and Placitas are participating in the festival Monday and Tuesday. It’s designated to show children the relationship water has on other natural resources and to teach kids about new ideas and solutions to conserve and protect water for the future.

More than 1,400 students are getting in on the hands-on fun.