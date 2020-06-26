Local non-profit gives out 400 care packages to families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is giving back to families after holding a drive-thru event. The Native American Professional Parent Resources organization handed out 400 care packages to help during the pandemic.

Each bag was filled with books, sunscreen, paints, and other supplies for children five years and younger. “Families need creative and new things to entertain their children and educate their children throughout the summer time, and we felt it was a good time to bring that forward,” said Elaine Sanchez, Executive Director of the NAPPR.

Organizers say packages include nearly $30,000-worth of products.