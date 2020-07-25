Local MMA gym holds rummage sale to raise money for youth program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local MMA gym, Jackson Wink, raised money Saturday for their so-called Incredible Adaptive MMA Program by way of a rummage sale.

Organizers say this program is important for kids who might not have an opportunity to exercise otherwise. “We serve special needs youth and teens with a variety of challenges. We also serve at risk youth,” Heather Winkeljohn of Jackson Wink said. “So this benefits us in terms of allowing us to pay our coaches, who provide our lessons free of charge to the children in our program.” It’s not clear how much money was raised.

