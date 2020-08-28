Local literary legend, Max Evans, passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Max Evans, a New Mexico literary legend is dead Thursday evening. Evans wrote more than a dozen novels, including two that were made into hit movies.

News 13 visited with Evans at his Albuquerque home a decade ago. He reflected on his younger years as a real-life cowboy in northeastern New Mexico. He also talked about his greatest success, a book called “The Rounders,” that was made into a major motion picture starring Henry Fonda and Glenn Ford.

“In the first place, you’re lucky to get one down, and then you’re even luckier if you sell the sucker and it’s published. So I guess we’re just working off of luck here,” Evans said. He had been in hospice at the VA for weeks after a bad fall. His wife, Pat, tells News 13 that a service will be planned for Evans, sometime after the pandemic. Evans was 95.