Law enforcement honored at Crime Stoppers’ Hero Luncheon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers honored some law enforcement heroes Friday.

Among those honored were officers from the Albuquerque Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit. Crime Stoppers says it’s important to acknowledge their work keeping people and local businesses safe.

“We partner with Crime Stoppers so that way we can try to identify people who are involved in robberies throughout our city,” APD Sgt. Jared Romero said.

The heroes luncheon is an annual event honoring law enforcement agents from all across the metro, including BCSO and even smaller departments like Bosque Farms.