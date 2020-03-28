Lapel video shows what led up to MMA fighter’s arrest

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a closer look at what led up to the lastest arrest of MMA fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots downtown early Thursday morning. They say they found Jones drunk in his car with a gun and an open container. Lapel video shows Jones having trouble with the field sobriety tests.

This is the latest of Jones’ run-in with the law, which includes charges for a hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and an incident with a T.D.’s waitress last year.

