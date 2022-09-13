Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. Earlier this year Sylvan Alcachupas plead guilty to holding an employee at gunpoint at a Los Lunas Speedway. City leaders said he should have been held behind bars in that case, instead police say he was able to violate his parole, robbing Giovanni’s Pizzeria employees and shooting and killing owner Rosario Zito. Monday a judge ruled that Alcachupas be held behind bars for violating his probation, he is already being held behind bars for Zito’s murder. The Bernalillo County DA’s office said Alcachupas probation should have already been revoked in August when he was allegedly found driving a stolen car with heroin in it.

[2] Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection – Some Albuquerque residents are calling on the city to fix an intersection they say is dangerous. The intersection at Osuna and Seagull, just east of San Mateo, after coming around a curve the westbound lane splits in two as the intersection approaches. That is leaving people confused with some getting into the turn lane, trying to go straight. City officials say they are working on a solution to include more striping and a sign to make the area safer. There is still a chance for some flash flooding for the Rio Grande Valley this evening. More scattered storms are expected through the overnight in southern NM, with some light showers lingering for the rest of the state.

[3] Heavy storms and flash flood warnings for New Mexico – Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the early to mid-afternoon, moving east/northeast off of the high terrain during the evening. A couple of storms may become severe with damaging wind or small hail. Flash flooding will be a high risk for all of the burn scars today, and a flash flood watch will be in effect across western NM, the northern and south central mountains from noon until this evening.

[4] Albuquerque connects city bus cameras to real time police monitoring center – Police in Albuquerque now have the ability to watch what is happening on buses in real time. Following a $50 million upgrade at the city’s real time crime center, APD can now tap into cameras on all 245 buses and shuttle vans. Six operators will be monitoring 24/7. The mayor believes using this technology will help fill in the gaps while experiencing a shortage of officers and security guards.

[5] The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion – Seven restaurants took the challenge to see who would be crowned the green chile cheeseburger champion. The 2022 winner is Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is military and veterans day at the state fair. Current and former service members get in the fair for free.