July 18 Evening Rush: US Marshal injured in crash

1. A U.S. Marshal has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday. Authorities say the officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to apprehend a fleeing homicide suspect near Coronado Center. The suspect was taken into custody.

Full Story: US Marshal hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

2. High pressure locked over the state will continue to produce very warm temps. The heatwave will last through Saturday. Albuquerque could hit 100° either Friday or Saturday. By Sunday a wet cold front will move in from east to west. The result will be increasing storms and cooler temps.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

3. Key evidence in the case of a Durango father accused of killing his son will be allowed in trial. Mark Redwine is accused of killing 13-year-old Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s partial remains were found the following summer.

Full Story: Judge to allow key evidence at Mark Redwine trial

4. He’s known to create a scene in public, but he went too far outside a popular Albuquerque restaurant, waving a hatchet at customers on the patio. Roger Schafer’s had a string of run-ins with the law. Although he put people through a bit of a scare, he got out of jail in just days.

Full Story: Video: Police arrest man accused of waving hatchet outside Kelly’s Brew Pub

5. Two inmates at a southern New Mexico correctional facility are facing attempted murder charges, accused of attacking and injuring two corrections officers. Those two are identified as Gabriel Sedillo and Rico Sena.

Full Story: 2 guards taken to hospital after attack in New Mexico prison

The Evening’s Top Stories