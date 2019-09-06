Judge denies motion to dismiss battery charge for fired APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a battery charge against a former Albuquerque officer accused of shoving a handcuffed suspect.

Judge David Murphy granted a motion to suppress a use of force report in Friday’s hearing. Video released by APD of the February incident shows Officer John Hill leading 47-year-old Jackson Howe into a cell after Howe started yelling obscenities at a female officer. Hill shoved Howe into a wall after telling Howe to clean up his language.

Hill was fired from the Albuquerque Police Department last month.