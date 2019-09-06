Live Now
KRQE News 13 at Noon

Judge denies motion to dismiss battery charge for fired APD officer

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a battery charge against a former Albuquerque officer accused of shoving a handcuffed suspect.

Judge David Murphy granted a motion to suppress a use of force report in Friday’s hearing. Video released by APD of the February incident shows Officer John Hill leading 47-year-old Jackson Howe into a cell after Howe started yelling obscenities at a female officer. Hill shoved Howe into a wall after telling Howe to clean up his language.

Hill was fired from the Albuquerque Police Department last month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss