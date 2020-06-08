Isotopes hold cooking competition for staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are putting several staff members through cooking competitions, all to find out who will be dubbed the organization’s “Topes Chef.”
The match-ups this weekend got the grill burning with a best burger competition, a hot dog cook-off, home run nachos, and even an ice cream category. The public can vote for their favorites this week on the team’s Facebook page.
