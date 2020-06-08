Isotopes hold cooking competition for staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - There is a good chance that University of New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes will be playing on Sundays in the NFL after his college days are done. If not, he will be doing what he always does, advocating for change.

Saltes' work for the Save The Children Network is only part of what he has done to advocate for others. He also answered the call in South Dakota, trying to help his tribe work against the coronavirus. Saltes graduated in the spring with a political science degree and is one of a group of 5 to 8 students accepted into a Master's program in the UNM Law Department. The goal is to finish the program and then enter the UNM Law School.