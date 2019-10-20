Investigations into two fatal crashes continue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still investigating after revealing more about two separate fatal crashes this weekend.

The first happened Friday morning when police say a truck hit a woman off of the northbound I-25 Montgomery off-ramp. She died on scene.

Then Friday night, a speeding vehicle hit another car at Central and Volcano. The driver who was hit, 54-year-old Judy Jaramillo, and a dog in her lap were killed. The other driver, 19-year-old Johnathan Martinez, was taken to the hospital. The crash is being investigated as a possible DWI-related crash.