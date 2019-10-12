Investigation continues into Taos wildfires

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a series of wildfires near Taos they believe were caused by humans.

Forest service officials say 18 different fires burned more than 100 acres along a road near the El Rito Campground in the Carson National Forest. The fires were first reported on October 1 and contained about a week later.

However, investigators are still trying to figure out how they started and officials say they put firefighters and the public at an unnecessary risk. If you know anything, you are asked to call the forest service.