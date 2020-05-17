International District shows off new street lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some busy areas of the International District are finally getting new street lights.

Eleven of the seventeen new solar street lights were installed along San Pedro, including next to Wilson Middle School, and on Trumball to make the roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. The remaining six were put along residential streets.

County Commissioner James Collie says its part of the effort to make the area safer and a more family-friendly place. “People have the possibility to get out, enjoy each other, enjoy the neighborhood and be safely socially distanced,” says Collie. The lights were paid for with state, county, and city funds.

