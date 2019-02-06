House bill to address armed school guards guidelines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Legislators in Santa Fe will be taking a closer look at keeping schools safe. A bill would allow hired security guards to carry a weapon on campus.

House Bill 129 sponsored by Rep. Linda Trujillo outlines that properly trained personnel like guards or armed officers be allowed to carry a gun on campus.

Her main reason is due to the fact that more school districts are considering hiring security other than local active police to watch over schools. That bill is scheduled to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.