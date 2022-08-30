ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 5th annual Harvest Wine Festival returns to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend. Organizers say the event is making some changes this year to make it more enjoyable and help with crowd control.

There will be two different ticketed entry times: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. allows people to take their time tasting and learning about each wine. Organizers hope the change will reduced admission lines, as well as the queues for tasting from various wineries.

They’ve also added more shade across the field. People can expect over 70 vendors including 19 wineries, and a wide selection of fine art, accessories, and food trucks.

Organizers are also planning for all day entertainment. They’re partnering with the Uptown Funk dueling piano bar and Revel Entertainment, which opened a large venue near Montaño and Renaissance Albuquerque in the last few years.

A word of caution: there will be two wine festivals this weekend one in New Mexico. One festival is in Albuquerque and while another one is in Las Cruces. When purchasing tickets, make sure you pick the right location. The Harvest Wine Festival’s events are slated to last all weekend long, from Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.