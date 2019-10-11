Governor’s office announces ‘Capital Outlay Dashboard’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new online tool is meant to help New Mexicans keep tabs on public projects.

The “Capital Outlay Dashboard” allows you to see how much money is being spent in different departments and on specific projects. It also includes information about where funding is coming from, and how much money is left for an ongoing project.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham describes it as an accountability measure to keep the public in the loop on how their tax dollars are being spent. To view the dashboard, click here.