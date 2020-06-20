Live Now
Governor appoints new appellate judge

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a red-flag gun bill Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M., that allows state district courts to order the temporary surrender of firearms. The Democratic governor urged sheriffs to resign if they refuse to enforce the new law that can temporarily remove guns from people that may pose an immediate safety threat to themselves of others. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has made a new appointment to the New Mexico Court of Appeals. Attorney Jane Yohalem has 44 years of experience in appellate law and a private practice in Santa Fe.

Yohalem will succeed Judge Linda Vanzi who retired on May 29. Yohalem specializes in appeals and complex civil litigation and is a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. She is a 1975 graduate of Columbia University Law School and earned a master of laws degree from Georgetown in 1976.

Yohalem spent the first decade of her career with the Mental health Law Project in Washington, D.C. She moved to Santa Fe in 1987 and was admitted to the New Mexico Bar that year.

