Gov. Lujan Grisham shows interest in possible cabinet seat under Biden

PENSACOLA (WLNS) - After 62 days in space, approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are heading back to Earth.

NASA confirmed that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a "Go" but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown site.

Splashdown is expected to be at around 2:48 p.m.