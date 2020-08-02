Gov. Lujan Grisham shows interest in possible cabinet seat under Biden

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham could be offered a cabinet position instead of a spot on the ticket as Joe Biden’s running mate. The governor has long been rumored as a possible vice presidential nominee for Democrat Joe Biden.
Lujan Grisham has said her main focus is New Mexico. However, according to the New York Times, should Biden win the election, Lujan Grisham has expressed interest in becoming Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. She served as the Secretary of the State Health Department under former Governor Bill Richardson.
