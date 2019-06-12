Former UNM coach’s son accused of threatening to shoot someone

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – The son of a former UNM football coach is accused of threatening to shoot someone in El Paso. Police arrested Kai Locksley, a quarterback at UTEP, early Saturday morning on drunk driving charges.

Court records show Locksley allegedly threatened to “empty” his gun on a group of people. When deputies found Locksley, they say a fully loaded gun was in his car. He was released on bond that afternoon.

His father, Mike Locksley, coached at UNM from 2009 to 2012. He’s now the head coach at the University of Maryland.