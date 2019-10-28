Former NMSP officer charged with DWI wants original 911 call to be thrown out

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A former state police officer charged with drinking and driving is now asking a judge to throw out the initial 911 call as evidence. That call came in from another driver who said Jessica Turner was swerving on the road and almost hit him. Now, she’s claiming the caller isn’t reliable.

In February 2018, Otero County deputies say Turner was found slumped over the steering wheel of a truck that was pulled over on a highway outside of Alamogordo. They made her perform a field sobriety test and even tried to arrest her for DWI, before ultimately deciding to give her a ride home.

Turner has since been charged with DWI and tampering with evidence, but her attorney is now arguing the original 911 call should not be a part of the case.

Turner’s attorney argues the 911 caller never left his name and incorrectly identified Turner as a male driver. The attorney also says no alcohol was ever found in Turner’s truck, and anyone can make a false 911 call and abuse the process.

This comes just months after Turner tried to have her DWI case completely thrown out, saying there was no proof she was ever driving. Judge Conrad Perea ruled the case will move forward with the trial set for next year.