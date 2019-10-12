Former Clovis PE coach breaks parole in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The now former Clovis PE coach arrested for DWI twice in three months is back behind bars, this time in Albuquerque.

Stephen Whittenberg was arrested in September 2017 and then again in November of that year for DWI. After pleading guilty in both cases, he was sentenced to nine months, followed by two years parole.

According to jail records, Whittenberg was arrested Wednesday in Albuquerque for violating his parole. KRQE reached out to the DA’s office to find out what exactly he’s accused of doing, but have not heard back.