Former APD sergeant still working for the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former police sergeant who falsified his time card is once again working for a state department.

James Geha took a plea deal earlier this month on charges he logged nearly 350 hours he never worked while employed with the Albuquerque Police Department. He resigned from APD in 2016 and later found a job for the Tax and Revenue Department.

When the charges surfaced, Tax and Rev put Geha on paid suspension pending the outcome of the case. Monday, KRQE News 13 learned Geha is back at work as a state investigator.