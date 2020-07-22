Fire consumes trailer in Corrales

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) –Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a trailer fire in Corrales Tuesday evening. Firefighters from Corrales, Albuquerque and Sandoval County responded to the fire after 6 p.m., just east of Ellison and Alameda where a trailer and the nearby brush were burning.

The area does not have hydrants so crews trucked in water and tapped into a nearby drainage ditch and were able to get the fire under control. Officials say it’s luck the fire didn’t do more damage.

“If you look at the tree lines, we had the structure fire to turn into a wildland fire and with the winds, we were having the time of the fire that could have been catastrophic,” said Tanya Latin, fire commander for the Corrales Fire Department.

One person was there when the fire started but go out in time. No one was hurt. Firefighters will be out there monitoring hot spots into the night.