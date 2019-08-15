Father accused in child abuse case takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father charged with abusing his toddler pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges.

Florencio Mendoza and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Dahn Leidy, were both charged in 2018 after the toddler was found with a lacerated liver, bruising and other injuries. Mendoza is the one who called police, saying Leidy caused the injuries and threatened to kill the child, then herself.

Thursday, prosecutors agreed to let Mendoza plea to failing to report child abuse. Leidy is still awaiting trial on the original charges.