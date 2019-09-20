Fatal Uber crash suspect pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of crashing into an Uber and killing two people pleaded not guilty today.

Justin Urvanejo is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DWI. Police say he had a blood alcohol content level of more than one and a half times the legal limit when he slammed into the Uber in May.

The Uber driver survived, but both passengers were killed. On top of the criminal charges, a lawsuit has been filed against Urvanejo, as well as the Uber Driver by the victim’s family.