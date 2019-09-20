Live Now
APD gives update on August officer-involved shooting

Fatal Uber crash suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of crashing into an Uber and killing two people pleaded not guilty today.

Justin Urvanejo is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DWI. Police say he had a blood alcohol content level of more than one and a half times the legal limit when he slammed into the Uber in May.

The Uber driver survived, but both passengers were killed. On top of the criminal charges, a lawsuit has been filed against Urvanejo, as well as the Uber Driver by the victim’s family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss