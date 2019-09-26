Fatal shooting suspect appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a 17-year-old they say killed a man because he tried to stop the teen from beating a woman.

Police say Donovin Santiago shot and killed Leopoldo Jaquez near Central and Yale Friday. According to witnesses, Santiago was abusing his girlfriend when Jaquez told Santiago, “If you want to hit on someone, why don’t you hit me?”

That’s when police say the teen pulled out a gun and shot him. Wednesday in court, prosecutors filed a motion asking he be held until trial.