Fatal pedestrian crash closes SE San Pedro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. Not much is known, but APD says a woman was hit by a vehicle on San Pedro near Central, killing her.
San Pedro was closed between Central and Zuni during the investigation but has since reopened. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
