Fans gear up for New Mexico United’s first playoff game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United have made a historic run, and as the team prepares for their first USL playoff game, fans here at home are getting ready too.

“They’ve proven than when it comes to tournament time, they can win games and pull together and do what they need to do to play and win,” says Derek Minerl.

At New Mexico United headquarters Tuesday, the staff raised a banner created by fans commemorating the team’s historic win Saturday night, clinching a playoff spot in their inaugural season. United staffers say since the win, fans are stocking up on United gear.

“We’ve maintained that number one spot in the league for merchandise sales. A lot of that has to do with our fans showing off pride for the team,” says NM United spokesperson Jessica Campbell.

Wednesday night, the team will take on the Sacramento Republic.

“They beat us once, we beat them once,” says Campbell.

“I think they have a chance. Like it said, they could go pretty far into this,” Minerl says.

Fans say they’ve got big plans for Wednesday night.

“Definitely watch parties. I’m really excited,” says Rico Diaz.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. The city is hosting a watch party at Civic Plaza. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

There will be several other watch parties going on Wednesday night as well.

