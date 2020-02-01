Espanola Police sued over tasing incident

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – When police in one New Mexico city responded to a dispute between neighbors the situation escalated quickly. A war veteran ended up tased and in handcuffs, and is now suing the police department for excessive force.

When Espanola Police showed up to a disturbance call over firewood at this property last December they were greeted by the homeowner, John Padilla. Things got off to a bad start.

The situation got even tenser when Padilla’s brother, Isidorio, shows up.

“Bring your voice down,” said an officer.

Padilla responded, “You do not touch me. You hear me? I’m gonna shoot you for touching me.”

Within a matter of just a few minutes, a scuffle between the officers and Isidorio begins. One officer pushes the gate to try and get inside.

“All three police officers tackle him, they start kicking him, with their boots and their knees,” said Todd Bullion, the attorney representing Padilla.

He has since filed a lawsuit, as Bullion said the altercation was uncalled for.

“You’re hurting me. You’re hurting me,” Padilla can be heard saying in the video.

When officers finally got the 62-year-old up off the ground, he told them he needed to keep his dogs inside.

But a scuffle breaks out again. Officers then pull out their tasers. Padilla’s attorney said the officers used excessive force, and that his client, a war veteran, suffered injuries including a broken rib and punctured lung as a result of the incident.

“There’s no arrestable offense taking place, so for them to use that kind of force in the situation is completely unwarranted,” said Bullion.

Padilla was charged with multiple counts of battery, assault and evading police. It’s unclear if his brother was charged in the incident.

He is seeking an undisclosed amount of money in his lawsuit. We reached out to Espanola Police and have not yet received a statement.