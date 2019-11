SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight over public grazing leases officials say were shielding financier Jeffrey Epstein’s desert ranch is now settled.

The State Land Office says Cypress, Inc. has dropped its claims over the agency’s cancellation of the two grazing leases. Part of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in central New Mexico extends across state trust land under grazing contracts with Cypress. Epstein was accused of abusing young women there before he died in jail.