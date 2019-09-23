Eldorado High’s string quartet to perform alongside professional musicians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local high school students are getting a cool opportunity to show off their talents.

The Eldorado High School string quartet gets to perform with professionals in “Beatles Versus Stones: A Musical Showdown.” The show at the Kiva Auditorium in October is a musical showdown between what some argue are two of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands in history.

The Eldorado quartet is made up of senior Emily Maethner, junior Gabriel Santiago-Arturet, sophomore Gustav Bourdon and freshman Elijah Lopez. If you’d like to purchase tickets, click here.

