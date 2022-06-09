DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango residents and businesses are paying less for their water. City council reduced the water rate back in March and say since then, the average residential customer is paying around $6 per month while the businesses are paying around $43.
For the full list of the city’s water charges, head over to the City of Durango’s website.