DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is inviting residents to participate in its curbside compost study. In partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, city residents will receive three months of free weekly food scrap collection service in exchange for filling out two short surveys.

Officials say it is a great opportunity to reduce waste in the landfill. The hope is to expand the program city-wide if it is successful.