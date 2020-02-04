Dog knocks items onto floor heater, starts fire

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico dog owner learned a valuable lesson about storing things near floor heaters.

The Los Alamos Daily Post posted this home surveillance video of Kahuna the dog knocking over an ironing board inside a Los Alamos home last week. The board and items on top of it fell onto a heater floor grate.

About an hour later, you can see the flames growing in the corner as Kahuna looks on from the couch. Fortunately, both of the household dogs got out in time and no one was hurt.

Firefighters showed up and doused the flames before it did any major structural damage.